Mumbai: Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are setting coupe goals every day. Even during the Ramadan month, the two look totally inseparable and are helping Aly’s family with Iftaari preparations. At least, the latest video that’s going viral shows the same. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Rants About Being Trolled For no Reason, Says "Aao, Seedha Gaaliyaan Dena Shuru Kar Do"

Shared by the actor’s sister Ilham on Instagram, the video shows Jasmin helping Aly‘s family in the kitchen with Iftaari preparations. It has Aly giving instructions for preparing the meal, and also enjoying a cute moment with Jasmin while his family members support him in the act. Aly’s sister took to Instagram to share the video with the caption that read, “Iftaar ki tayaari ho rahi hai. Look at Aly giving orders and Jasmin giving it back and jehanzeb ke 2 rupees kaato acting ke. Welcome home you lovely people.” (sic) Also Read - Inside Anupama Actor Rupali Ganguly's Humble House: Best Balcony View, Open Kitchen And Lots of Warmth

As soon as the video was shared on social media, it went viral with JasLy fans going all gaga over it. While many just can’t resist showering love on the cute chemistry of Jasmin and Aly, a section of Instagram users also mentioned that the girl has become a part of Aly’s family and is looking like ‘ghar ki bahu.’

While one user commented,”Masallah..jasmin di bilkul ghar ki bahu ki tarah khana bana rhi h😂😂😍😍..love u all❤️❤️,” another user noted, “JASMIN apne sasural main kaam kar rahi hain,” (sic)

ALy and Jasmin were also seen in a music video curated by Tony Kakkar recently. The two danced together in a video titled Tera Suit that topped the chartbusters’ list in no time. How do you find Jasmin and Aly together?