Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episodes, as Pakhi tries to create differences between Virat and Sayi, he takes a firm stand for Sayi and humiliates her in front of everyone. Pakhi gets shocked at Virat’s behaviour and he goes inside Sayi’s room and seeks an apology from Sayi, who is seen crying. Now, Virat will take good care of Sayi as previously Sayi took good care of her when he was hospitalised.

It was earlier seen that Sayi refuses to meet Virat when she comes back to her consciousness. Pakhi then tries to stop Virat from meeting Sayi as she believes that Sayi is wrong. On the other hand, Virat blames himself for Sayi’s critical condition and further thrashes Pakhi for not even feeling ashamed of creating problems between him and Sayi. On the other hand, Pulkit does not let Virat to meet Sayi. Sayi also reveals that she got emotional for falling in love with Virat and has now decided to part ways with him.

Meanwhile, Ninad faces a hard time seeing Virat’s condition so he decided to get Virat and Sayi back together. He then requests Sayi to forgive Virat but she isn’t ready after he maligned her character.