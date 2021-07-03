Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Bhavani aka Kaku and Sayi in the Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are always at loggerheads. Bhavani has never liked Sayi and she leaves no opportunity to insult her. Recently we saw how Sayi is participating in a college function. While Bhavani Nagesh Chavan, Ninad and Omkar refused to attend the function, Sayi decides to bring them to college with a trick – by sending fake policemen at home. Also Read - TRP Report Week 25: Anupamaa Beats Both Indian Idol 12 And Super Dancer 4 to Rule on Top | Full List

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Bhavani, Ninad and Omkar are confused as fake cops bring them to Sayi's college. Bhavani even tries to convince cops that they are innocent and the trio worries if they will be sent to jail. Meanwhile, Sayi reveals her prank to Virat who is left shocked. He freaks out considering that the outcome of this prank will be disastrous but then decides to handle the situation.

While Sayi and Virat are worried about Bhavani's reaction when she gets to know the truth, there is a twist. To everyone's surprise, Bhavani ends up smiling at Sayi's plan. Not just this, but Sayi also gives all credit for her performance to the Chavan family, leaving Bhavani happy and impressed.

What does this change in Bhavani’s plan mean? Will this change Bhavani and Sayi’s equation?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last four weeks.