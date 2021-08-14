Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai learns that Samrat is lying, therefore, finds a way to expose him.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Mega Update: Virat-Samrat Come Face-To-Face, But There's a Twist

Recently, we saw how Sai meets Samrat in the hospital. While Sai wasn’t very sure of him, she informs Virat about the same and decides to take them to the orphanage where Sam aka Samrat lives. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Massive Drama Over Virat-Sai's 'Chutti, Vacation, Trip' As Pakhi Spill The Beans

In the upcoming episode, Sai takes Virat and Mohit to the orphanage to meet and identify Samrat. However, to everyone’s surprise, Samrat refuses to recognise Mohit and tells everyone that he does not know him. Virat enters and questions Samrat if he cannot recognise him as well. Samrat nods in positive, leaving everyone shocked. While Virat talks about his family members and their childhood, Samrat fails to acknowledge and tells them that he does not have any family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Yamini Malhotra's Car Gutted In Fire, Actor Says 'I Am Completely Traumatised'

However, Sai notices that the names of children in the orphanage have been named after Chawan family members. She is now confident that Sam is none other than Samrat. While a child is names Virat, another kid is named Rohit. Similarly, other children are named Sonali, Omkar, Devyani, Bhawani, Sonali and Ashwini. Following this, Sai confronts Samrat and asks why is he hiding his identity.

What will happen next? Will Sam reveal that he is Samrat? Will Samrat return to his home?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.