Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see how Virat plans to take Sai out for a vacation to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. However, a massive twist will jolt Virat and Sai's love story.

Recently, we saw how Sai forgave Virat and decided to stay back in the Chavan Niwas. While Virat is happy, Sai's decision left Pakhi jealous. In the upcoming episode, Virat plans to celebrate his first anniversary with Sai. He plans to make this day special and therefore decides to take Sai out for a vacation. While Sai agrees, Virat also plans to finally express his love for her during the trip.

However, Virat and Sai are unaware that they are soon going to get the biggest shock of their lives. During their trip, Virat encounters his missing elder brother, Samrat. His comeback will not only bring happiness but a major jolt to Sai and Virat's love life.

Samrat tells Virat that he has decided to divorce Pakhi. He further asks Virat to take Pakhi’s responsibility. While Virat loves Sai and not Pakhi, this leaves him shocked.

Moreover, Pakhi realises that if Samrat gives divorce to her, she will have to leave Chavan Niwas which also means being away from Virat. Therefore, she plans an evil plot and decides not to divorce Samrat.

What will happen next? Will Samrat’s comeback end Virat and Sai’s love life? Will Virat take Pakhi’s responsibility?

