Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai takes a hard stand and decided to leave Virat. Will this end their love life?Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Biggest Twist Ever: Sai's Death Gets Virat Arrested?

Recently, we saw how Virat lashed out at Sai after he spotted Ajinkya in their room. While Sai left home in anger, she was then met with an accident and got critically injured. Virat rushes her to the hospital where Sayi gets operated. However, her condition remains critical. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Ninad's Massive Revelation Leaves Pakhi-Virat At Loggerheads

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Virat apologises to Sai. He further asks Sai to forgive him and forget everything. Virat also says that they must live like a normal husband and wife. However, Sai is hurt and refuses to talk to him. Sai also expresses her desire to leave Chavan Niwas, but Ashwini requests her to forgive Virat. Moreover, when Sai is about to get discharged from the hospital, both Virat and Pulkit ask Sai to come along with them. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Sayi Confronts Virat, Asks If He Considers Her 'Characterless'

Meanwhile, Ninad exposes Pakhi’s evil plot and reveals that Pakhi had forced Ajinkya to visit Sai’s room. This is for the first time that Ninad has spoken in favour of his daughter-in-law, Sai. Ninad’s massive revelation leaves Virat shocked.

What will be Sai’s next move? Will she stay with Virat or leave with Pulkit?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.