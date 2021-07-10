Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sayi will go missing as Virat plans a mega birthday bash for her.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Ninad To Leave House, Plans To Live In An Old Age Home | Here's Why

Recently, we saw how Sayi expresses her desire to join dance classes but Ninad refuses the same and tells everyone that he would prefer to live in an old age home rather than living in a house with Sayi. While Bhavani and Omkar also agree to follow Ninad – Sayi managed to stop them from leaving the house.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Virat plans a surprise birthday party for Sayi. He informs about this to his family but Bhavani kaku, Ninad and Omkar refuse to be the part of the celebration. Virat asks them to forgive Sayi for whatever she did in her college and further tells them that Sayi's late father used to make Sayi feel really special on her birthday. He also adds that he is planning a surprise birthday bash so that Sayi does not miss her father. It is also clear that Pakhi is jealous of Virat caring for Sayi.

However, a massive twist will disrupt Virat’s surprise plan. Sayi fails to return home, leaving Virat tensed. Sayi is missing.

What will happen next? Will Bhavani be a part of Sayi’s birthday celebration? Is Sayi in some danger?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.

Follow this space for more such updates.