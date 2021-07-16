Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Virat will get upset with Sayi during her birthday celebration and will refuse to eat her birthday cake.Also Read - TRP Report Week 27: Anupamaa Rules Top Spot For The 6th Consecutive Week | Full List

Recently, we saw how Virat planned a surprise birthday party for Sayi and made her feel special. However, Pakhi does not like the growing love between Virat and Sayi and decides not to attend the celebration. Not just this, but when Sayi invites Pakhi, she gets frustrated and mistakenly pushes Sayi injuring her badly.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Virat gets infuriated at Pakhi and lashes out at her. He even questions her hatred towards Sayi. Virat's anger and care for Sayi leave Pakhi shocked. She also feels insulted and sad due to a change in Virat's behaviour.

Moreover, we will see that Sayi’s college friend Ajinkya worsens the situation. Virat feels that he is getting too close to Sayi and therefore gets frustrated. This also makes Virat jealous and angry at Sayi. Not just this, but when Sayi offers cake to Virat, he refuses to eat and shoves away her hand.

This is not the first time that Virat is jealous of Ajinkya. Even during Sayi’s college fest, we saw how Virat expressed his jealousy towards Ajinkya.

What will happen next? Will this create differences between Virat and Sayi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.