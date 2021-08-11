Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see a major argument between Sai and Virat. This comes after Virat’s anniversary celebration plan fails and brings a major storm in his love life with Sai.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Samrat's Comeback Leaves Virat In Major Dilemma

Recently, we saw how Virat planned a mega anniversary celebration for Sai. However, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Virat's surprise leaves Sai heartbroken and angry. Her response comes after the duo met Virat's Yoga instructor during their trip who asked Virat how Pakhi is and talked at length about their chemistry. Sai confronts Virat and questions his past with Pakhi. She went on to say that Virat is spoiling two lives – that of Pakhi and Sai. She also reminds Virat that their marriage is merely a deal and that there is no love between them.

While this has already created a storm in Sai and Virat's life, the couple is so far unaware that they are going to get the biggest shock of their lives. In the upcoming episode, Sai and Samrat will come face-to-face.

Meanwhile, back at home, Pakhi gets to know that Virat has lied to the family to organise a surprise trip for Sai. While she is heartbroken at this, everyone in the family feels that she is unwell. However, Answini taunts Pakhi mentioning Virat and Sai’s trip.

What will happen next? Will Sai understand Virat’s love for her? Will Samrat’s comeback end Virat and Sai’s love life?

Follow this space for more updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.