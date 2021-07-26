Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai gets critically injured after meeting with an accident.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Ninad's Massive Revelation Leaves Pakhi-Virat At Loggerheads

Recently, we saw how angry Virat lashes out at Sai after spotting Ajinkya in their room. Virat gets violent with Ajinkya and questions Sai about what they were doing in the room. In the upcoming episode, we will see a massive argument between Sai and Virat. While Pakhi enjoys that her plan is getting successful, heartbroken Sai leaves the Chavan Niwas in anger. Virat follows her but Sai meets with a road accident and is critically injured. Virat rushes her to the hospital where Sayi gets operated. However, her condition remains critical.

Moreover, Pulkit gets to know about Sai's accident and visits the hospital. He meets the doctor and then reveals that Sai might slip into a coma or might also die. This leaves the family shocked and Virat guilty. Pulkit blames Virat for Sai's condition and warns that if something happens to Sai, he will get Virat arrested.

Meanwhile, Ninad exposes Pakhi’s evil plot and reveals that Pakhi had forced Ajinkya to visit Sai’s room. This is for the first time that Ninad has spoken in favour of his daughter-in-law, Sayi. Ninad’s massive revelation leaves Virat shocked.

What will happen next? Will Sai die? Will Virat get arrested?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.