Mumbai: Ever since Saami Sammi song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s movie Pushpa: The Rise has been released, everyone is dancing on it. Social media is flooded with fans and celebrities dancing to the peppy song. The latest on the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Aishwarya Sharma.Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa Reigns, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Follow - Check Full List

Recently, Aishwarya Sharma took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen flaunting her ‘Saami Saami’ moves. Dressed in a yellow saree, Aishwarya leaves fans impressed with her dance. Sharing the video, Pakhi aka Aishwarya also mentioned that she is obsessed with the song. “Saree + Sports Shoes = Saami Saami. Obsessed with this song,” she wrote. Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzanian Kili Paul Grooves to 'Saami Saami' From Pushpa, People Say 'You Rock' | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

Also Read - 'Get Well Soon Ayesha Singh' Trends After Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Tests Positive For COVID-19

However, not just fans but even Aishwarya’s husband Neil Bhatt was quick to comment. “You’re “saami” is here,bolo !! @aisharma812,” he wrote.

Aishwarya Sharma is fond of dancing and she often shares her dancing videos on social media. Check out some of the other videos too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma tied the knot in November 2021. The couple met on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The two had made their relationship official after they shared pictures of their Roka ceremony on social media.