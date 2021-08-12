Mumbai: Actor Yamini Malhotra, who is currently seen as Shivani Kaku in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein was left completely shaken after her car was gutted in fire on the night on August 10.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Samrat's Comeback Leaves Virat In Major Dilemma

While Yamini was driving the car, she noticed fire coming out of the bonnet. She immediately rushed out of the car and was helped by the local residents to call the fire brigade. However, by the time the fire brigade arrived, the entire car got burnt. Recalling the incident, Yamini said, "When I saw fire coming out of the bonnet of the car, I immediately rushed out. The fire soon started spreading. Passersby gathered for help and called the fire brigade and police. The police came within a few minutes. But the fire brigade came 40 minutes late. By that time, the entire car got burnt. I was completely shaken and traumatized."

The actor also mentioned that she felt helpless because she could not do anything to save her car. She also expressed disappointment at the late arrival of the fire brigade and added, "At night there is hardly any traffic, it should have reached in a few minutes, but it took 40 minutes. What if I was locked inside the car? I would have died by the time they would have come. I am deeply disappointed with the system of our country. Why are our lives not considered important? Why do such delays happen?"

Fortunately, Yamini Malhotra escaped unhurt and is completely fine.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second position of the TRP chart. The show will soon have Samrat’s return which will change the dynamics of all relationships.