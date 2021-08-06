Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer has been impressing audiences with its engaging narrative and an excellent storyline. Ever since the show started, the makers have been unravelling a lot of interesting twists and turns and kept the show running on top of the charts. In the recent promo that went viral, fans were totally amazed by veteran actor Rekha’s grand appearance.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Pakhi To Accompany Virat-Sai On Their 'Honeymoon' Trip?

While Rekha charmed everyone with her timeless beauty and melodious voice, fans were seen going gaga all over Twitter! The mystifying turn in the promo has caught everyone by surprise and kept them wondering what will Virat's next step be? Samrat coming back unveils a big twist in the lives of Virat, Sai and Pakhi.

Twitterati seems to be all nervous about Sai and Virat's love story, guessing if Virat will leave Sai for his duty towards Pakhi. While others are celebrating Rekha being a part of this astonishing twist of fate. One of the users wrote, "Rekha Looks Ageless In 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' Promo". In her honey-laden voice, Rekha was heard saying, "Yeh ishq bhi kaise kaise imtihaano se guzarta hai. Jo kal tak sirf ek farz tha, aaj mohabbat ban chuka hai…Aise mein ateet aandhi ban ke laut aaye toh, murjhaye hue lamhon ki yaadein taaza ho jaati hain. Na chahte hue bhi kal ka pyaar aaj ka farz ban gaya hai." She talked about Virat's struggles and dilemmas.

Fans call Rekha ‘Ageless’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is about unrequited love. The Star Plus show has been one of the most-watched shows for a long time now.

