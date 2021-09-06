Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Pakhi and Samrat inform the Chavan family that they have decided to give another chance to their marriage. Meanwhile, Virat is adamant about his transfer.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Pakhi and Samrat Reunite, Finally!

While Pakhi has recently announced that she is ready to reunite with Samrat, there seems to be some hidden intention behind this. In the upcoming episode, Pakhi and Samrat inform the family that they want to organise a pooja in the house to mark a new beginning of their relationship. While Sai notices that Pakhi is extremely happy, she is unaware of Pakhi's evil plot.

We already know that Virat had recently announced his transfer. Pakhi feels that if she agrees to reunite with Samrat, Virat will change his decision. To make Virat stay back, Pakhi has now decided to live with Samrat.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Virat remains adamant about his decision and informs the family that he has to leave immediately. Heartbroken Sai questions Virat’s decision, but he was quick to counter it saying she must not interfere in his decision. Pakhi too asks Virat to postpone his transfer, but Virat refuses and asked her to concentrate on her marriage with Samrat.

Meanwhile, the Chavan family is also all set to celebrate the festival of Janamashtami and Sai is trying hard to cancel Virat’s transfer.

What will happen next? Will Virat’s transfer end his love story with Sai? Will Sai and Virat confess their love for one another?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last nine weeks.