Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: In the upcoming episodes, fans will be heartbroken as Sai and Virat will part ways. As the viewers expect the couple to confess their love for each other, makers bring yet another twist. While both Sai and Virat love each other, they are unable to confess their love and both are unaware of each other’s feelings which led them to take a major decision.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat-Pakhi Aka Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Dance On Ganesh Vandana, Fans Say 'Next Nach Baliye Jodi'

It was earlier shown that Sai has halted Virat’s transfer and that makes him very angry. He goes to confront Sai behind halting her transfer. Virat then asked Sai if she loves him but instead, she said that their relationship is just a deal. Being heartbroken with the major drama, Sai decided to go back to her hometown Gadchiroli and Virat would again approach for his transfer. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's Transfer Put On Hold, Is Sai The Reason?

However, after a massive drama, the couple would finally reunite giving fans a reason to rejoice. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Update: Virat Adamant About His Transfer, Will Pakhi's Evil Plan Work?

Amidst all the drama, Sai will about Pakhi’s next evil plan after she made Virat buy her sob story of reformation. Now, Pakhi plans to flaunt her closeness with Samrat so that Virat gets jealous and comes back to her. Pakhi will also make Samrat buy dresses for all the members of the family for the Ganesh Shanti Puja organised by Pakhi. When Pakhi gives a saree to Sai, she refuses to accept it and even refuses to be a part of the puja. Sai then openly told Pakhi that rather than showing off her fake happiness before Virat, she should make genuine efforts to make her marriage work with Samrat.

Though Virat gets angry at Sai for her statement to Pakhi, it also makes him wonder the same.

Stay tuned for the latest updates!