Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, the Chavan family has a massive argument over Virat and Sai's trip.

Recently, we saw how Pakhi overheard Shivani Kaku and Mohit while they were talking about Virat's anniversary surprise for Sai. This leaves Pakhi disappointed and heartbroken. Moreover, we saw how Ashwini taunts Pakhi questioning her issue with Virat and Sai's trip.

In the upcoming episode, we will see a massive argument in the Chavan family amid Virat and Sai's absence. While Bhawani Kaku questions the timing of their trip, she also expresses disappointment with the same. She goes on to say that it is obvious for Pakhi to feel bad because Sai is enjoying while she is staying at home. Bhawani also adds that Virat should have thought about his entire family and should have refused for the trip. Even Omkar agrees with her.

Pakhi then spills the beans after Karishma adds that Mohit has gone for an outdoor rehearsal. Pakhi reveals that Mohit has probably gone to Mahabaleshwar to celebrate the wedding anniversary of his dearest brother and sister-in-law. This leaves everyone shocked.

Moreover, in Mahabaleshwar, Virat decides to leave Sai and make her independent.

What will happen next? Follow this space for updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.