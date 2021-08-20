Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Samrat announces that he wishes to divorce Pakhi, leaving her stunned.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat Aka Neil Bhatt Reveals Success Mantra Behind SaiRat Scenes

Recently, we saw how Samrat returned home with Virat and Sai. While his comeback has left everyone in the Chawan family emotional, Samrat exposes Pakhi and Virat's past. In the upcoming episode, angry Samrat announces an end to his relation with Virat and blames him for destroying four lives. He also lashed out at him for being a liar and further says that he does not want to live under the same roof with Virat.

Moreover, Samrat also reveals why he left right after his marriage and adds that he never wanted to come back. Samrat went on to say that he had left because of Pakhi. He further announces that he will divorce Pakhi and will set her free. Samrat argues that there is no reason for the two being in a relationship for namesake and reveals that Pakhi never wanted to marry him. Samrat is confident that even Pakhi will be happy to divorce him and when he questions her about the same, she remains silent.

This leaves Kaku and the rest of the family shocked. While everyone requests Samrat not to divorce Pakhi, he remains adamant about his decision.

Later, Samrat questions Sai about her relation with Virat, to which she says that there’s nothing between them and that they are husband-wife only for the namesake. This leaves Virat heartbroken.

What will happen next? Will Pakhi agree to divorce Samrat? How will Samrat’s comeback change the dynamics of all relations?