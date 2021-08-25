Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the popular show, Samrat and Pakhi will be seen wanting to divorce each other. On the other hand, Sai believes that Virat loves Pakhi while he is truly in love with Sai but is not able to confess his feelings to her. In a big twist, Virat and Pakhi will meet again but this time away from the home, in a cafe.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shocking Twist: The End of Sai and Virat's Love Life?

Reportedly, Virat will call Pakhi to a cafe and will tell her that he wants to talk about their lives. Pakhi gets very excited about the meeting but there is a catch. The twist in the tail is that Sai will accidentally see Virat and Pakhi together at a cafe and misunderstands Virat.

Meanwhile, Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat are upset over their heartbreaking situation. While Virat and Sai think about what happened in Mahabaleshwar, Pakhi and Samrat think about their unsuccessful marriage.

The show began initially with a love-at-first-sight story between Virat and Pakhi but their love story was short-lived as Virat was called back to his duty and Pakhi’s alliance got fixed somewhere else. Pakhi got married to Virat’s cousin brother Samrat. After learning about Pakhi’s marriage with Samrat, he had left home and now has returned. Virat’s life changed after he married Sai.

The show features Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi, Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai, and Yogendra Vikram Singh as Samrat.

