Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Pakhi plans an evil plot after Ajinkya visits Chavan house to meet Sayi.

Recently we saw how Chavans were worried as Sayi had not come back from college. While the family members wonder where Sayi must be, she comes back with a smile on her face. In the upcoming episode, we will see that upon Sayi's return, Pakhi alleged that these days college students are often involved in several things other than studies. She went on to claim that Sayi must be involved in drugs. While Pakhi's bizarre explanation leaves Virat and Ashwani irritated, Kaku was quick to believe her.

Sayi then explains that she got late from college because she was planning a surprise for her father-in-law Ninad. Sayi gifts Ninad a harmonium because of his love for music. Sayi had spent her scholarship amount for Ninad's gift. This left both, Ninad and Sayi teary-eyed. While Ninad hugs Sayi and thanked her, Pakhi was left irritated.

Moreover, we will see that Pakhi plans an evil plot when Sayi’s college friend Ajinkya visits Chavan Niwas to exchange notes. Pakhi tells Ajinkya that Sayi is not well and therefore he must go to her room and meet. When Sayi starts coughing, Ajinkya gives her water. Meanwhile, Pakhi informs Virat that Ajinkya is in his room to meet Sayi. This makes Virat furious, who then runs to his room and lashes out at Ajinkya.

What will happen next? Will Pakhi’s new evil plan create differences in Sayi and Virat’s love life?