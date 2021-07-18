Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Virat will learn about a big truth regarding Samrat and why he left just after his marriage.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat Is All Set To Propose Sayi, But Kaku's Humble Gesture Leaves Everyone Stunned

Recently, we saw that the Chavans celebrated Sayi’s birthday. However, Pakhi did not like the growing love between Virat and Sayi and decided not to attend the celebration. Not just this, but when Sayi invites Pakhi, she gets frustrated and mistakenly pushes Sayi injuring her badly. This makes Virat infuriated, who lashes out at Pakhi and questions her hatred towards Sayi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Virat Angry With Sayi, Refuses To Eat Her Birthday Cake | Here's Why

In the upcoming episode, we will see that after Sayi’s birthday celebration, Virat learns about something that will change everyone’s life. Virat gets to know that Samrat had himself cancelled his marriage leave asking authorities to send him on the grave mission. Yes, Samrat wasn’t sent by the authorities, but it was the other way around. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Virat Lashes Out At Pakhi For Hurting Sayi, Will Pakhi Turn More Revengeful Now?

While Virat wonders why Samrat did this, he recalls Pakhi’s call to him on her wedding night with Samrat. Back then, Pakhi had assured Virat that Samrat does not know anything about their love. This leaves Virat confused, who now wants to confront Pakhi and wants to know what actually happened on her wedding night.

Moreover, it is likely that Samrat left the house only because he knew about Virat and Pakhi.

What will happen next? Will Virat confront Pakhi? Will Pakhi reveal what had actually happened on her wedding night?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.