Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see how Sai decides to leave Chawan Niwas.

Recently, we saw how Virat confronted Pakhi and told her that he is aware of her evil plot. Virat lashed out at Pakhi for creating differences between him and Sai. This all happened while Sai is in hospital.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Ashwini also lashes out at Pakhi and asks her to stay away from her son. She further asks Pakhi not to interfere in Virat and Sai's married life. This leaves Pakhi heartbroken and shocked.

Meanwhile, Sai is still angry with Virat and decides not to step in Chawan Niwas ever again. She decides that she will rather live with Pulkit in his house. Virat feels guilty and apologises to Sai but she remains adamant. Sai informs Virat about her plan of leaving Chawan Niwas, leaving him heartbroken. Virat begs Sai to forgive him, holds her hands and cries, but Sai refuses to change her decision.

However, Sai decides to visit Chavan Niwas for one last time and collect all her belongings. This gives Virat some hope. When Sai enters Chavan Niwas, the family welcomes her. But it was Kaku’s caring gesture that left everyone shocked. Kaku takes aarti ka thaal from Ashwini and decides to do it herself. This leaves Sai teary-eyed and Pakhi shocked.

Clearly, Pakhi’s evil plot against Sai has fallen flat. What will happen next? Will Sai leave Chawan Niwas? Will Pakhi plan another evil plot?