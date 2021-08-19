Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Samrat returns home which jolts Pakhi’s life.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Samrat Returns, But Only To Divorce Pakhi!

Recently, we saw how Sai met Samrat during her trip to Mahabaleshwar with Virat and convinced him to return home. While Samrat agrees to return home, he also announces that he will give divorce to Pakhi.

In the upcoming episode, Samrat finally returns home. His comeback has left everyone in the Chawan family emotional and Pakhi stunned. While everyone hugged Samrat and asked him where he was for almost a year, Pakhi stood still in shock. Samrat then announces that he has not returned home forever and will that he will return to Mahabaleshwar as and when he wishes to. This leaves the family shocked who then asks Samrat the question for same.

Samrat exposes Pakhi and informs everyone that she isn’t staying in the Chawan Niwas because she wished for her husband’s return, but because of somebody else. Samrat also reveals that Pakhi never wanted to marry him but had always loved Virat. He also expresses anger and displeasure with Virat and revealed that Virat hid the truth with him. Samrat also blames Virat for destroying Sai’s life.

It will be interesting to see what happens next. Will Samrat divorce Pakhi? Will Samrat’s return change Virat and Sai’s relationship?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.