Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai informs Virat that she met Samrat. This left Virat in tears.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Massive Drama Over Virat-Sai's 'Chutti, Vacation, Trip' As Pakhi Spill The Beans

Recently, we saw how Sai got angry with Virat’s anniversary surprise. Sai also confronted Virat and questioned his past with Pakhi. She went on to say that Virat is spoiling two lives – that of Pakhi and Sai. While Sai left in anger, she saw an injured child and takes her to the hospital. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Yamini Malhotra's Car Gutted In Fire, Actor Says 'I Am Completely Traumatised'

In the upcoming episode, Sai meet Samrat in the hospital. While Sai isn’t very sure whether it is Samrat or not, she tries to question him about his past and also asks him about his full name. However, Sam aka Samrat refused to talk regarding his past and remained silent when asked about his full name and family details. Sai tries whatever she could to dig deep and check if Sam is Samrat, she fails. Moreover, even Samrat does not know that Sai is her brother, Virat’s wife and invites her to the orphanage for a party. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Update: Sai Confronts Virat, Questions His Past With Pakhi

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, Sai takes Virat and Mohit to the orphanage to meet and identify Samrat. However, to everyone’s shock, Samrat refuses to recognise Mohit and tells everyone that he does not know him. Virat enters and questions Samrat if he can recognise him.

Meanwhile, back at home, the family has lost all hopes of Samrat’s comeback. Further, Pakhi announces that she wishes to leave the house and wants to stay with her parents.

What will happen next? Will Samrat recognise Virat? Will Virat and Sai be able to convince Samrat to come back to the Chawan house? How will Pakhi react to Samrat’s comeback?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.