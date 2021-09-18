Mumbai: Popular television show Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has completed 300 successful episodes. The show is also on number two on the TRP list for over 10 weeks now.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Adish Vaidya Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Marathi 3? Check Here

As the show completes 300 episodes, Neil Bhatt (who plays the role of Virat Chawan in the show) took to social media sharing some behind-the-camera pictures with his co-stars. In one of the pictures, Neil can be seen clicking a selfie with Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh. In another picture, Neil’s on-screen sister Devyani aka Mitaali Nag and on-screen friend Sunny aka Jitendra Bohara have joined him as well. Apart from this, to mark the special occasion, the cast and the makers of the show also had a cake cutting ceremony on the sets. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Major Twist: Sai Exposes Pakhi's Evil Plan, Virat-Sai To Part Ways?

Sharing the pictures, Neil Bhatt wrote, “Happy #300 episodes of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin. Thank you all of you for making it happen.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat-Pakhi Aka Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma Dance On Ganesh Vandana, Fans Say 'Next Nach Baliye Jodi'

Several fans took to the comment section of Neil’s post and sent wishes to the cast and makers of the show. “Congratulations on the completion of 300 episodes and Congratulations for trending on Twitter NeilSha Ace SaiRat. So much love to #SaiRat and #NeilSha,” one of the fans wrote.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, Samrat’s comeback has changed the dynamics of all relations. While Pakhi has decided to unite with Samrat, differences are growing between Sai and Virat. While Sai has managed to get Virat’s transfer postponed, she has now decided to leave the Chawan house. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show.