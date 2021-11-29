Mumbai: Another television couple is all set to tie the knot. The wedding ceremonies of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have begun. However, ahead of the same the actors took to their respective social media handles and shared their pre-wedding shoot video. The video features several glimpses of Neil and Aishwarya’s romance. While in one of the scenes they can be seen walking amidst the farms, in another scene the duo can be seen romantically lying with each other on a bed. Do not forget to watch them dance in the video. Sharing the video, Neil wrote, “Here is a toast to the new chapter of their lives.”Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List

Fans were quick to shower love and flood the comment section of Neil's post with heart emojis. While one of the fans wrote, "My fav jodi," another social media user commented, "Sabse alag h."

While Neil and Aishwarya got engaged earlier this year, the two are likely to tie the knot soon. While there is no official announcement regarding Aishwarya and Neil’s wedding date, it is believed to be November 30th. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The two made their relationship official after they shared pictures of their Roka ceremony on social media. Earlier this year, Aishwarya also got Neil’s name inked on her wrist.

Congratulations Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma!