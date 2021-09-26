Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt is not just an amazing actor, but a dancer as well. He has repeatedly showcased his dancing skills, leaving fans stunned. Whether it is in the show or on his social media, Neil Bhatt has never failed to impress fans with his dance. Once again, the actor took to social media sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show, flaunting his moves.Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa Rules The Television as Always; Udaariyaan Joins The Race

The video is from one of the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in which the Chawan family is all set for Ganpati Visarjan. To mark the celebration, Virat aka Neil Bhatt dances on ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’. While his on-screen elder brother, Samrat can be seen holding Ganpati idol, Neil’s on-screen niece aka Vaishnavi Prajapati joins him for a dance performance. Sharing the video, Neil Bhatt wrote, “#bts of the Ganpati song with my cute co-artist @vaishnaviprajapati___official @sanghvikenil and @ranjitguptaa.” Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh Celebrate 300 Episodes of The Show

However, fans are completely impressed with Neil Bhatt’s dance performance. A number of fans took to the comment section of Neil’s post, appreciating his performance and showering love. Even Neil’s fiance and co-star Aishwarya Sharma wrote, “You rocked my love” and dropped fire emojis. Another fan commented, “Superb dance ever”. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Adish Vaidya Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Marathi 3? Check Here

This is not the first time that Neil Bhatt has impressed fans with his dance moves. During Ganesh Chaturthi, Aishwarya took to social media dropping a video in which she was seen dancing on Ganesh Vandana along with her fiance Neil Bhatt.

Check out some of Neil Bhatt’s dance videos:

Meanwhile, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for over 10 weeks now.