Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Virat announces his transfer, which leaves Sai heartbroken.

Recently, we saw how Samrat's comeback has changed the dynamics of all relationships in the show. In the upcoming episode, Samrat questions Sai about her equation with Virat. To this, Sai reveals that her marriage with Virat is merely a deal and that there is nothing between them. She also informs Samrat that Virat loves somebody else (Pakhi) and that he will never be able to love her. However, Sai and Samrat are unaware that Virat is overhearing them. Sai's words leave Virat heartbroken who then decides to never confess his love for Sai.

Moreover, Virat announces that his job location has been transferred and that he will leave the house in the next two days. When Sai questions him why he had not informed her about the same, Virat was quick to insult her saying there's nothing special between them. Samrat also questions Virat about Sai, if he leaves. However, Sai tells them that she will concentrate on her studies and will live without Virat.

While Sai and Virat are maintaining distance and trying to act that they do not love each other, deep inside, both of them are heartbroken and have feelings for each other.

What will happen next? Will Virat’s transfer end his love life with Sai?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.