Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Pakhi agrees to divorce Samrat.

Recently, we saw how Samrat announced that he will divorce Pakhi. He argued that there is no reason for the two being in a relationship for namesake and revealed that Pakhi never wanted to marry him. While this leaves the family shocked, in the upcoming episode, the members of the Chavan family tries to convince Pakhi not to divorce Samrat.

Shivani tries to explain Pakhi that Virat has moved on with his past and is happy with Sai. She also suggests Pakhi to forget her past and start a new journey with Samrat. Even Ashwini requests Pakhi not to divorce Samrat. However, Pakhi announces that she will end her relationship with Samrat. She continues to blame Samrat for leaving her right after their marriage. Pakhi argues that either Samrat should not have married her or should have talked to her before their marriage. Overall, Pakhi remains adamant and agrees to divorce Samrat.

Meanwhile, Samrat questions Sai about her equation with Virat. Sai reveals that her marriage with Virat is merely a deal and that there is nothing between them. She also informs Samrat that Virat loves somebody else (Pakhi) and that he will never be able to love her. However, Sai and Samrat are unaware that Virat is overhearing them. Sai’s words leave Virat heartbroken.

Moreover, Virat informs Samrat and Sai that his job location has been transferred and that he will leave the house in the next two days. This leaves Sai shocked. She fears that Virat is leaving her forever.

What will happen next? Will this end Sai and Virat’s love life? Will Pakhi sign divorce papers with Samrat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.