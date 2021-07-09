Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Ninad decides to leave the house saying that he cannot live under the same roof with Sayi. What follows is a huge drama in the Chavan house.Also Read - TRP Report Top 5 Week 26: Anupamaa Maintains Top Spot, Indian Idol 12 Out Of Race | See Full List

Recently we saw how Sayi participated in a college function and while Bhavani Nagesh Chavan, Ninad and Omkar refused to attend the function, Sayi decided to bring them to college with a trick – by sending fake policemen at home and faking her death. This annoyed Bhavani and Ninad.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sayi expresses her desire to join dance classes and follow her passion. However, Ninad refuses for the same arguing that it does not suit someone from the Chavan family. While Sayi, Bhavani Kaku and Ninad continue to argue on the same, Ninad tells everyone that he would prefer to live in an old age home rather than living in a house with Sayi. surprise, Bhavani also joins Ninad and decides to leave the house followed by Omkar.

However, Ninad is also confident that someone will stop him. But what will happen next? Will Ninad, Bhavani and Omkar leave the house? Will they live in an old-age home?

Meanwhile, Virat is also planning a surprise birthday bash for Sayi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.