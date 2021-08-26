Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Virat and Sai are heartbroken and try to maintain distance from each other.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Massive Spoiler: Samrat-Pakhi To Get Divorced, Sai Misunderstands Virat

Recently, we saw how Virat announced his transfer from the city, adding that he will leave Sai in the next two days. This had come after he overheard Sai telling Samrat that her marriage with Virat is merely a deal and that there is nothing between them. Sai’s words had left Virat heartbroken who then decided to never confess his love for Sai. In the upcoming episode, Virat becomes rude towards Sai and tries to maintain distance from her. Even though Virat does not inform Sai about his ill health, Sai gets to know about the same and questions Virat if he has taken medicines. However, Virat was quick to taunt her saying, “Tumhara Mujh Par Koi Haqq Nahi Hai.” While this leaves Sai heartbroken, she continues to care for Virat. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shocking Twist: The End of Sai and Virat's Love Life?

Moreover, Sai is also upset with Virat’s transfer but hides her feelings and pain. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Shocking Update: Pakhi Agrees To Divorce Samrat, But Virat Decides To Leave Sai?

Apart from this, in the upcoming episode, Virat tries to sort his relationship with Samrat, but all in vain. Samrat informs Virat that nothing’s same between them and that it was all Virat’s fault. He even blames Virat for spoiling Sai’s life. Further, Virat vows to make things better with Samrat.

What will happen next? Will Virat’s transfer end his love life with Sai? Will Virat and Sai confess their love for each other?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.