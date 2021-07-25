Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Ninad will expose Pakhi’s evil plan which will leave Virat shocked.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Sayi Confronts Virat, Asks If He Considers Her 'Characterless'

Recently, we saw how Pakhi decided to create differences between Virat and Sayi. When Sayi’s college friend Ajinkya visits Chavan Niwas to exchange notes, Pakhi forces him to meet Sayi in her room. While Ajinkya was reluctant about it, Pakhi forces him saying Sayi is not well and therefore he must go to her room and meet. However, when Virat comes back from work, Pakhi was quick to tell him that Ajinkya is in his room. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Mega Twist: Pakhi's Evil Plot Gets Chavan Family To Her Side

In the upcoming episode, we will see furious Virat rushed to his room and holds Ajinkya by his collar. He lashes out at Ajinkya and gets violent. Heartbroken Sayi asks Virat if he considers her a characterless person. Pakhi enjoys as this creates misunderstanding between Virat and Sayi. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Moreover, Sayi is upset as she thinks that her only support in Chavan house is now against her. She is already unwell and takes sleeping pills following which her health condition deteriorates. While Sayi was rushed to the hospital, Ninad takes a stand. He then exposes Pakhi’s evil plot and reveals that Pakhi had forced Ajinkya to visit Sayi’s room. This is for the first time that Ninad has spoken in favour of his daughter-in-law, Sayi. Ninad’s massive revelation leaves Virat shocked.

What will happen next? Will Virat question Pakhi? Will Virat apologise to Sayi?

Follow this space for more updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.