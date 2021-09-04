Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Pakhi has finally decided to reunite with Samrat, leaving him baffled.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai Breaks Down As Virat Continues To Maintain Distance

Recently, we saw how Virat made it clear to Pakhi that he can never unite with her and added that he loves Sai. Virat also informs Pakhi that he cannot accept her back ever again. Following this, Pakhi decides to move on along with her husband Samrat. Also Read - Pakhi Aka Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Opens Up About Social Media Hatred and How It's Getting Ugly Now

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi informs Samrat that she is ready to give another chance to their marriage. Sudden change in Pakhi’s decision leaves Samrat stunned and confused. While Samrat doubts the same, Pakhi tries to prove her loyalty towards him. She tells Samrat that she has observed changes in Virat’s behaviour over the last year and has realised that he no longer loves her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Update: Virat Vs Sai Get Bigger As Former Makes Clear 'Tumhara Mujh Par Koi Haqq Nahi'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Meiin (@ghumhainkisikeypyaarmein)

Moreover, Samrat advises Pakhi to move to her parent’s house and adds that it is difficult for him to trust her again. He goes on to question Pakhi for intending to reunite with him. While Pakhi assures him that she will be loyal to him, Samrat continues to doubt her. Samrat also tells Pakhi that he has to take care of the orphanage as well and has to return to Mahabaleshwar. Pakhi breaks down wondering if she will ever be able to get love in her life. She begs Samrat to accept her.

Further, Pakhi and Samrat inform family members that they have decided to give another chance to their marriage.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last nine weeks.

