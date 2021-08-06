Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see that Samrat’s comeback will jolt Virat and Sai’s love life.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans Love Rekha’s Ageless Beauty; Worried by Twist in Sai-Virat’s Love Story - See Reactions

Recently, we saw how Virat planned to celebrate his first anniversary with Sai in a special way and took her to Mahabaleshwar for the same. While Virat is preparing himself to expresses his love to Sai, the couple is unaware that they are going to get the biggest shock of their lives. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Pakhi To Accompany Virat-Sai On Their 'Honeymoon' Trip?

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Sai and Virat are spending some special time in Mahabaleshwar, Pakhi is heartbroken back at home. Pakhi recalls her past and love life with Virat and thinks about the fateful day when Virat-Sai got married. These past memories make Pakhi feel disturbed. On the other hand, Ashwini also prays for Virat and Sai’s happy married life. However, the family is unaware that a massive twist will change all lives. Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie Maintain Top Spots | See Full List

Moreover, Samrat, who was missing for months is all set to make a comeback on Virat-Sai’s marriage anniversary. His entry will change the dynamics of all relationships in the show. As Samrat is unaware of Virat and Sai’s married life and love, he will announce his divorce from Pakhi and will ask Virat to take her responsibility. This will leave Virat in a major dilemma, who will then step back from confessing his love to Sai.

What will happen next? Will Samrat’s comeback end Virat and Sai’s love life? Will Samrat give divorce to Pakhi? Will Virat reunite with Pakhi?

Follow this space for more updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.