Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see how Sayi gets trapped in Pakhi’s evil plot which might disrupt Sayi and Virat’s love life.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Mega Twist: Pakhi's Evil Plot Gets Chavan Family To Her Side

Recently we saw how Pakhi was jealous of Sayi as she saw Virat taking care of her. While Pakhi already announced that it is difficult for her to live under the same roof with Sayi, she plans an evil plot. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sayi decides to take a day off from her college since she wasn’t well. When Sayi’s college friend Ajinkya visits Chavan Niwas to exchange notes, Pakhi forces him to meet Sayi in her room. While Ajinkya was reluctant about it, Pakhi tells him that Sayi is not well and therefore he must go to her room and meet. Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

While the Chavan family was left shocked at Pakhi’s move, she knew that it will create differences between Sayi and Virat. When Virat comes back from work, Pakhi was quick to tell him that Ajinkya is in his room. This makes Virat furious, who then runs to his room and lashes out at Ajinkya. He also holds Ajinkya by his collar and punches him. As the drama unfolds, Sayi will also ask Virat if he considers her a characterless person. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Massive Twist: Pakhi's Evil Plan To Hit Sayi-Virat's Love Story?

Moreover, as Sayi’s health condition deteriorated, Virat and Ajinkya will take her to the hospital.

What has happened to Sayi? Will this incident create differences between Sayi and Virat?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.