Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Virat will get furious at Pakhi as Sayi gets injured.

Recently, we saw how Virat plans a surprise birthday party for Sayi and informs about the same to his family as well. However, Bhavani kaku, Ninad and Omkar refuse to be part of the celebration. Virat is excited about Sayi's birthday and wants to make it one of the best days of her life. Over a period of time, he has also realised his love for Sayi. Meanwhile, Virat's plan leaves Pakhi jealous as well. We have repeatedly seen how Pakhi does not like growing love between Virat and Sayi as she still has feelings for Virat.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that frustrated Pakhi mistakenly pushes Sayi. However, Sayi gets badly hurt with an injury on her head. Following this, Virat, who cares a lot for Sayi gets infuriated at Pakhi and lashes out at her. He even questions her hatred towards Sayi. Virat's anger and care for Sayi leave Pakhi shocked. She also feels insulted and sad due to a change in Virat's behaviour. This is the first time that Virat shouts at Pakhi. She then decides to become more revengeful against Sayi.

What will happen next? Will Pakhi decide to take revenge on Sayi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.