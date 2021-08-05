Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, we will see how Virat informs his family about an official trip to Mahabaleshwar and adds that Sai will be accompanying him.Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie Maintain Top Spots | See Full List

Recently, we saw how Virat planned to celebrate his first anniversary with Sai in a special way. He planned a trip to Mahabaleshwar with Sai but has informed her and the Chavan family that it is an official office trip. In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Virat informs the family about the trip, Pakhi was left irked. He questioned the trip and taunts Virat with a 'honeymoon' jibe.

Moreover, Bhawani Kaku asks Virat if Pakhi can accompany them as well. While this left Virat shocked, Ashwani was quick to interrupt by saying that it is an official trip and that only wives are allowed to accompany officers. Pakhi felt jealous and taunts Sai not to worry. She informs Virat and Sai that she will not interfere and that they can enjoy their 'honeymoon'.

Meanwhile, Bhawani Kaku prays for Samrat’s comeback and adds that Pakhi is feeling lonely.

The Chavans are unaware that their son Samrat is all set to come back. During the Mahabaleshwar trip, Virat will encounter Samrat which will change the dynamics of all relationships in the show. Virat and Sai will get the biggest shock of their lives when Samrat will ask Virat to take Pakhi’s responsibility.

Will this end Virat and Sai’s love story? What will happen next?

Follow this space for more updates related to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.