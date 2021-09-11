Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows and the reason behind the same is Virat and Sai’s chemistry. However, not many people know that while Virat and Pakhi may be at the loggerheads in the show, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma (who play the role of these two characters) are love birds in real life. The real-life couple often shares cute, funny and adorable videos on social media.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's Transfer Put On Hold, Is Sai The Reason?

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Aishwarya Sharma took to social media sharing a video in which she can be seen dancing on Ganesh Vandana along with her fiance Neil Bhatt. While Aishwarya is wearing a white anarkali, Neil looked stunning in a white kurta-pajama. Sharing the video, Aishwarya sent wishes to her fans on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Several fans took to the comment section of Aishwarya Sharma’s post showering love and dropping heart emojis. Fans also appraised their dancing skills and wrote that they must participate in the next season of Nach Baliye. “You both are fantastic. It was so neat and well-coordinated. Perfect costume Perfect Song and you both look beautiful. ❤️What a synchronization,” one of the fans wrote. “Awesome….👏 would like to see both in next season of Nach baliye,” another social media user commented.

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt met on the sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love. The two made their relationship official after they shared pictures of their Roka ceremony on social media. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma got engaged earlier this year and are likely to marry soon. Recently, Aishwarya also got Neil’s name inked on her wrist.