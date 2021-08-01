Mumbai: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin enjoys massive popularity. Virat and Sai’s love-hit relationship has won a million hearts over a period of time. However, if reports are to be believed, Virat and Sai are preparing for their honeymoon, but there’s a twist.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Mega Twist: Sai Refuses To Forgive Virat, But Kaku Leaves Pakhi Shocked

Reportedly, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have recently shot a promo for Virat and Sai’s honeymoon episode. The promo also features legendary actor Rekha. Speculations rife after makeup and hair artist Navin shared a picture with Rekha. Several fans took to Twitter talking about the same. “Very excited for the promo!!.. Next level only Ghkkpm with Rekha ma entry,” one of the fans wrote. However, there is no official announcement yet. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Big Twist: Sai Decides To Leave Virat, Will This End Their Love Life?

This is not the first time Rekha will be seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo. Even when Star Plus announced the show, it dropped a promo with Rekha. Back then, Rekha was seen singing Gum hai kisi ke pyaar mein and had said, “Yeh gaana mere dil ke kareeb hai. Isme ek kasak chhupi hui hai jahaan pyaar ka izhaar toh hai lekin uska naam leni ki izaazat nahi. Jab dil kisi ke pyaar mein subah shaam gum rahe toh mohabbat ibaadat ban jaati hai.”

Talking about the show, Sai is still angry with Virat and has decided not to step in Chawan Niwas ever again. While Virat tried his best to apologise to Sai, she is adamant about her decision and has decided to live with Pulkit instead.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last six weeks.