Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, while the Chavan family is celebrating Sayi's birthday, Virat is planning to propose Sayi.

Recently, we saw how Virat planned a surprise birthday party for Sayi and made her feel special. However, to make this day more memorable, Virat is now planning to propose Sayi. In the upcoming episode, we will see that amid the birthday celebration, Virat shares a special moment with Sayi and gifts her a diamond ring. He also tries to propose to her, but the couple was interrupted by Virat's mother for dinner. Virat's plan fails as Sayi returns the ring telling him that they will talk later in their bedroom.

Moreover, while the family is ready for dinner, Ashwini and Sayi argue cutely about who will serve dinner. However, to everyone's surprise, Kaku gets up and says that she will serve food to the family members. Kaku's humble gesture on Sayi's birthday left everyone, including Pakhi surprised.

Meanwhile, we will see that Sayi’s college friends including Ajinkya visit Chavan Niwas with a surprise cake for Sayi. This irritates Virat who feels that Ajinkya is getting too close to Sayi. This also makes Virat jealous and angry at Sayi who then refuses to eat cake and shoves away Sayi’s hand.

What will happen next? Will Ajinkya’s presence create differences between Virat and Sayi? Will Virat confess his love to Sayi?

