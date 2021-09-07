Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Sai visits Virat’s office to request for his transfer to be put on hold.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Latest Update: Virat Adamant About His Transfer, Will Pakhi's Evil Plan Work?

Recently, we saw how Virat informed his family about his transfer and added that he has to leave immediately. Even though Sai and their family request Virat to cancel his transfer, he remains adamant about his decision. In the upcoming episode, Sai visits Virat’s office and asks his senior officer to put Virat’s transfer on hold. Sai informs the officer that Virat isn’t mentally and physically fit these days and that even the doctor has advised him to rest. She requests the orders to be canceled. While the officer makes it clear that canceling the order will not be possible, Sai adds that Virat is disturbed. Therefore, the officer agrees to put Virat’s transfer on hold for a few days. Sai also requests the officer not to inform Virat that his transfer has been put on hold for a few days. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Twist: Pakhi and Samrat Reunite, Finally!

Meanwhile, the Chawan family is gearing up for Janamashtami. While preparations are underway for the festival, the news of Virat’s transfer getting delayed has brought back a smile to everyone’s face. However, during the festival, Virat learns that it was Sai who requested to get his transfer, which leaves him angry. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai Breaks Down As Virat Continues To Maintain Distance

What will happen next? How will Virat react to this now? Will he still remain adamant about his decision?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last nine weeks.