Mumbai: Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the much-loved shows on television. What never fails to impress fans is SaiRat's chemistry and hove-hate relationship. The duo is widely loved among the audience. But do you know how does Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh prepare for their scenes?

In a recent interview, Neil Bhatt has revealed that he never prepares for his scenes. The actor further added that he tries to keep scenes natural. "Ayesha Singh and I have clicked naturally. We don't prepare for our scenes much. I don't like to prepare for my scenes. I like to keep things natural and spontaneous. Thankfully our writers the scenes they write are very real and we have to just add our flavours to it. Half of the work is done by our writers and the makers are doing a very good job," Neil Bhatt told ETimes.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, in the recent episode, Samrat has finally returned home. His comeback has left everyone in the Chawan family emotional and Pakhi stunned. Samrat has also exposed Pakhi and has informed everyone that she isn't staying in the Chawan Niwas because she wished for her husband's return, but because of somebody else. Samrat also revealed that Pakhi never wanted to marry him but had always loved Virat. He also expressed anger and displeasure with Virat for hiding the truth from him. Samrat also blamed Virat for destroying Sai's life.

Apart from Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last seven weeks.