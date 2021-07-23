Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show, Pakhi reveals that she wishes to work and for that, she wants to shift back to her parents’ house.Also Read - TRP Report Week 28: Anupamaa on Top, Super Dancer Chapter 4 Slips From The List

Recently we saw how Pakhi feels frustrated due to Virat and Sayi's growing love. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi expresses her desire to work. She reveals that she is looking for a job and that she will want to shift to her parent's house for the same. However, when the family questions the same, Pakhi was quick to counter the same saying that the family cares for Sayi more because Virat is present here, while Samrat is missing.

Moreover, When Virat questions who is planning to leave the house, Pakhi taunts him and remains adamant about her decision. Virat questions Pakhi if she is leaving the house because he celebrated Sayi's birthday. He also asks Pakhi to stay till Samrat is back and even apologises saying if this is what makes Pakhi stay back, there is no harm. However, Pakhi counters back saying she needs to move on.

Mansi also questions Pakhi’s loyalty to Samrat. However, Pakhi went on to say that she is always considered wrong by the family.

While Pakhi’s emotional game plan wins everyone’s sympathy, she is adamant will leave the Chavan Niwas.

What will happen next? Will Pakhi leave the house?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for the last five weeks.