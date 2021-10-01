Mumbai: Days after it was revealed that Adish Vaidya has left Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin, the actor has now revealed the reason behind his decision. For the unversed, Adish used to play the role of Mohit Chavan in the Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh starrer show.Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Adish Vaidya Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Marathi 3? Check Here

Adish Vaidya took to social media alleging that he was not getting enough screen space, which was promised to him. The actor further mentioned that even though he tried to give justice to his character in the show, he could not see any growth. Adish went on to say that quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was not an easy decision for him, however, he had to leave keeping considering his career growth. "I have quit Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein on Star Plus. It was not an easy decision for me. I was not happy with the screen space I was getting against what was promised to me and as a result, I couldn't find any further growth in the character. I tried giving justice to the character and did my best for an entire year. But you always want to grow as an artist and when you don't feel that way, tough choices need to be taken," he wrote.

The actor further thanked his fans for showering love and further wrote, “I am so sorry to disappoint all you lovely viewers of the show who don’t want me to quit. I am thankful to all of you for showering so much love always. (a bit emotional while writing this). But life goes on, and you wait for better things ahead. I hope you all continue to keep loving me in my future endeavors.”

Adish Vaidya concluded by thanking his co-stars and the production house for being supportive. “Thanks to all my wonderful co-actors and dear friends who made my life easy and happy on set. I am going to miss every one of them so much. All the fun times, the violent laughs, god! Thanks to the production and channel for having me on the show a year back. @starplus @cockcrowandshaika_ent And most of all, thanks to all of you who have been so kind and supportive! I hope you miss this ‘Mohit Chavhan’ a little..🥺 Love to all. Always,” he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. The show is also on number two of the TRP charts for over 11 weeks now.