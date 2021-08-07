Mumbai: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is being loved by the viewers and the proof is the TRP charts every week. The makers always try to do something different and this time, they featured legendary actor Rekha and fans just loved it. Be it Sai and Virat’s touching love story or an association with veteran actor Rekha Ji, the show has successfully swayed the hearts of the audience and secured its special place.Also Read - Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rekha Was Paid THIS Whopping Amount For 1-Minute Promo

The makers recently released an exciting promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which witnessed Iconic actress Rekha appearing once again. The actor can be seen with her poise and perfect portrayal of emotions. In her magical voice, she unveils the upcoming twist in the story of Sai played by Ayesha Singh and Virat played Neil Bhatt in the show.

Actor Neil aka Virat expressed his gratitude about Rekha Ji's association with the show. He said, "Who wouldn't be excited to know that Rekha Ji is going to be a part of our show again! It is our honour to have her associated with Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She brings with her all the elegance that we as an audience have always cherished. My favourite part was the way she ends the promo by saying the show's name. I have been an ardent fan since childhood and it just gives goosebumps to act on the same platform as her".

“It has been my dream to share screen space with her at least once in my life. Also, the audience is on the edge of their seats with the upcoming twist about Samrat’s re-entry and what all drama will follow since so many things are unsaid between the key characters. The interpersonal relations may change after his re-entry. So, all in all, there’s a lot to offer the audience with the upcoming interesting turn of events”, he added.