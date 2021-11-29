Kundali Bhagya: Actor Manit Joura, who is seen as ‘Rishabh Luthra’ in ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has wrapped up his shooting schedule in the show.Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Sanjay Gagnani Looks Radiant With Fiance Poonam Preet As They Dress-Up For Their Haldi Ceremony

The actor has quit the show after being a part of it for four years. Obviously, his fans and followers are very sad and they have been expressing their concern on social media. Also Read - Shraddha Arya is a Sight to Behold in Pink Sequined Sharara Worth Rs 40K - See Pics

Speaking about his fans’ reaction Manit says: “All I can say is that they have been my constant support from day one. I will miss their beautiful posts on social media. They have been my constant encouragement. I have never considered myself a star and my fans have made me a star. Also Read - Shraddha Arya Blushes Hard as Paps Tease Her For 'Mehendi Vale Haath' - Watch Viral Video From Airport

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manit Joura (@manitjoura)

“I know after leaving the show I will lose some fans, few may be heartbroken too. Please hang on. I have dedicated my life to entertainment. I will always put my best foot forward to entertain my audience for the rest of my life.”

Talking about his journey in the show Manit says: “The journey has been holistic and there are no regrets. I am happy about the way it has shaped up. I have always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor and have done 4 shows with her.

“The amount of love, accolades, and encouragement I have received for Rishabh Luthra is priceless. There are no hard feelings and no love lost between us. I have sensibly and politely put my points forward and they have accepted it nicely. I have made so many good friends from the show; it was a great fun ride.”

(With inputs from IANS)