Mumbai: TV actor Nia Shama takes a dig on ‘woke celebrities’ who are attempting to teach proning technique on social media. She has asked them to ‘amplify’ the doctor’s videos if at ‘ they want to spread awareness’. She further said that they ‘clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it.’ She also suggests that we even have Google for the same. Also Read - Rajeev Masand Health Update: Film Critic Still Critical, Responding To Proning Technique

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “To those ‘Woke celebs’ now teaching Proning technique on social media. Kindly amplify the doctors’ videos if at all you want to spread awareness. You clearly didn’t know anything about it before doctors introduced it. ‘Google’ bhi hai hamare paas. #Proning. (sic)” Also Read - Aniruddh Dave’s Wife Shubhi Ahuja Rushes To Hospital As Actor 'Critically Suffers'

Check Out The Tweet Here:

She shared similar post on Instagram and captioned it, “Also please start your video by showing your ‘License to teach’ !!”

Earlier today, actor Shefali Jarriwala shared a similar video on proning technique. She says in the video demonstrating, “If you are a COVID positive patient isolating at home and if your oxygen level is fluctuating and if it is going below 94%, what should you do? You should do proning. Proning is a medically proven, highly recommended technique to improve oxygen levels in your blood.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Jamai Raja 2.0 that is streaming on Zee5. She rose to fame with Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted and Twisted 2.

What is Proning Technique?

Proning is the process of turning a patient with precise and safe motions, from their back onto their abdomen (stomach), lying them face down. It is a medically accepted position that improves breathing comfort and oxygenation. It is extremely beneficial for Covid-19 patients with compromised breathing comfort, especially for home-isolated patients.