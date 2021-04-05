Guddan Tumse Na Ho Paayega fame Kanika Mann has tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4, 2021. She is currently under home quarantine. She has become the latest television actor to contract the deadly virus. Announcing the same, she told Times of India, “Owing to my working conditions, I have to travel back and forth, and have been feeling under the weather for the last few days. Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday. The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and am currently under home quarantine. I’ll be back to work soon! Until then, I’d appreciate it if I’m given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Netizens Are Left in Awe As Rekha Graces The Show, Call Her 'Goddess', 'Ageless Diva'

She further added, “Please keep me in your prayers and please take care of yourselves and your families. Please wear your masks, wash your hands and keep your surroundings sanitized.” Also Read - Delhi Facing Fourth Wave of COVID-19, Micro-Containment Zones Being Created: Satyendar Jain



Apart from Kanika, few actors from the television industry such as Shubhangi Atre, Rupali Ganguly, Aashish Mehrotra, Sudhanshu Pandey, producer Rajan Shahi, Narayani Shastri from Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, Abrar Qazi from Yeh Hain Chahtein, Priyal Mahajan, and Amar Upadhyay from Molkki also tested positive.

As far as Bollywood is concerned, big stars such as Aamir Khan, Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Govinda, Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan, Aditya Narayan, wife Shweta also tested positive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann 🦋 (@officialkanikamann)



The spike in coronavirus cases has made the Uddhav Thackeray government announce lockdown-like restrictions across the state from 8 pm on Monday (April 5). On weekends, a complete lockdown will be imposed. Late on Sunday, the state government said all shops except essential services would remain shut till the end of the month. Restaurants will be allowed to operate only takeaway and home delivery services during the daytime. Night curfew will also be imposed every day from 8 pm to 7 am, gathering of five or more persons will be prohibited during the daytime – 7 am to 8 pm- on weekdays. Maharashtra registered 57,074 cases, with Mumbai recording 11,206 cases.