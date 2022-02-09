Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, Debina Bonnerjee announced the pregnancy in a beautiful post on social media on Wednesday. The couple took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves smiling for the camera as they announced that they are all set to welcome a baby into their lives. Both Gurmeet and Debina can be seen twinning in black as their flash their million-dollar smiles in the picture.Also Read - From Mouni Roy’s Entry Into New House to Playing Fish The Ring With Suraj Nambiar, Watch Videos From Grah Pravesh Ceremony

Debina looks radiant as the soon-to-be mom with her baby bump visible in the photo. Gurmeet shared the picture that simply read, “To Becoming 3.

Choudhary junior coming 🔜 🧿

Seeking your blessings. 🙏

#parentstobe #gurbina (sic)."

The couple’s friends from the industry showered them with love and wish in the comments of their post. Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, Munisha Khatwani and Mahhi Vij among others flocked to the comment section to send best wishes and warm hugs. Mouni, who is currently honeymooning in Kashmir, wrote, “Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Sending all my love and bestest wishes 😍😍😍 (sic).”

Gurmeet and Debina got married in 2011 after dating each other for sometime. The two met on the sets of their popular mythological drama – Ramayan that released in 2009 on NDTV Imagine. The two then went on to participate in many shows including’ Pati Patni Aur Woh, and Jhalak Sikhhla Jaa among others.

Our congratulations to the couple!