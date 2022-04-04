Gurmeet-Debina baby girl news: Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their first baby – a girl on Sunday, March 3. The couple took to social media on Monday to share the good news with their fans and friends. Gurmeet posted a clip of the tiny hand of the baby girl and shared, “With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸

Thank you for all your love and blessings.

Love & Gratitude

Gurmeet & Debina.

#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee (sic)."

Debina Bonnerjee Shares All Body Discomforts as She Enters Third Trimester: Swollen Feet, Toilet Runs, Constipation…

It was in February this year that the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy on social media. Both Gurmeet and Debina took to Instagram to share a picture of themselves in which the latter's baby bump was visible. The caption on their viral post read, "Becoming 3.

Choudhary junior coming 🔜 🧿

Seeking your blessings. 🙏

#parentstobe #gurbina (sic)"

Gurmeet and Debina met on the sets of their TV show – Ramayan in which they played the lead roles as Lord Ram and Sita. The couple fell in love and got married in the year 2011.

Earlier this year, Debina spoke about her pregnancy and the complications that came while conceiving. The actor told ETimes, “I visited doctors, gynecologists to IVF specialists to find out what the problem is. I had endometriosis, for that, I did all kinds of treatments. I did acupuncture, it is a therapy where they remove all the toxins from the body. Endometriosis is a condition wherein bleeding happens inside the walls of the uterus and it can cause problems during conception. I needed to solve this situation. I took allopathic medicine, I did Ayurveda, acupuncture, and cleaning of the system.”

Congratulations to the couple!