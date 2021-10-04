Mumbai: The much in love and equally loved by the audiences, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are ruling social media as they get married again on Sunday. Yes, you read it right. Gurmeet and Debina decided to get married again but this time in a traditional Bengali way. Reportedly, ever since their marriage in a temple 10 years ago, Debina has always yearned and wished for a traditional Bengali wedding. Her wish has come true today!Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee Supports Fashion Industry With Her Unique Initiative on Social Media

Gurmeet took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of their Bengali wedding ceremony. ‘Finally’, he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji. Debina also shared another picture in which she can be seen sharing a sweet with Gurmeet. While Debina looks absolutely stunning as a Bengali bride in a beautiful red saree, Gurmeet sported a cream-coloured kurta and a white dhoti. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Debina Bonnerjee on How Her Mom Struggled With Her in Mumbai

Several friends and fans took to the comment section of Gurmeet and Debina’s post and dropped congratulated the couple. While Rajniesh Duggall wrote, “khoob bhaalo..best wishes always”, singer Jubin Nautiyal commented, “Congratulations my brother”. Mouni Roy also dropped heart emojis.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee married on February 15, 2011. The duo fell in love after working together as Ram and Sita in the show Ramayan.

On the work front, Gurmeet Choudhary was last seen in the movie, The Wife, which premiered on Zee5.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!